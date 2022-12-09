SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Chicopee Police Department and the Chicopee mayor are set to address the public this morning on the recent increase in traffic crashes and pedestrian fatalities.

This comes as a bicyclist was struck and killed in a crash on Meadow Street just yesterday. It’s the latest serious crash among numerous deadly accidents that have taken place in the city this year and marks the third fatal accident in the city in less than two weeks.

Chicopee Police Chief, Patrick Major and Mayor John Vieau will be speaking at 10:15 a.m. this morning.

Along with the two deadly Chicopee Street crashes, there have been two other deadly pedestrian crashes just in the past two months. One on October 8 on Springfield Street, and the other on October 29, also on Springfield St.

Overall, the city has had 11 deadly accidents total this year; that number includes motorcyclists, pedestrians, passengers, and drivers.

“Unfortunately, it’s a heavy topic right now,” notes Chicopee police representative, Officer Travis Odiorne, “We’ll be discussing some of enforcement activities that are going to be coming out, rolling forward in light of all these accidents that are happening in the city.”

