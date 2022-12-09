Deadly shooting on Pine and Sargeant St. in Holyoke

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A shooting Wednesday night in Holyoke is now being investigated by the Hampden District Attorney’s Office after a gunshot victim was found in the rear of a building.

Western Mass News is learning new information today about what happened.

The victim has been identified as Luis Ramos, 49, from Holyoke.

According to Holyoke Police Department, Captain Moriarty, officers were called to Pine Street and Sargeant Street Wednesday at about 8:20 p.m.

This was “...for the report of shots fired with injuries,” Moriarty explained to us.

When police arrived on scene they saw evidence that showed a firearm had been fired along the road.

“Shortly thereafter a victim was discovered at the rear of a building in close proximity to the Pine and Sargeant streets intersection,” noted Jim Leydon, representative for the Hampden District Attorney’s Office.

Ramos was rushed to Baystate Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

We’re told officers were able to secure the area. The Holyoke Police Criminal Investigation Bureau, Narcotics division and State Police Troopers were called to the scene.

At this time no arrest in connection with this incident has been reported.

Authorities continue to investigate this incident.

If you have any information about the shooting please contact the Holyoke Police Department at (413)322-6900 or text an anonymous tip to ‘CRIMES’ (274637) and in the message type ‘solve’ and then add your tip.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.