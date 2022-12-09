Felon wanted out of New York flees from police after vehicle crash in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -An unnamed felon wanted out of New York fled police in Springfield Thursday night in the area of Roosevelt Avenue and Bay Street.

According to Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh, the suspect ran away from police after the vehicle he was driving crashed. A search is underway. At this time, he has yet to be located. A passenger in the vehicle was arrested on a parole violation for firearms charges.

When Western Mas News crews arrived to the scene Thursday night, they saw tow trucks and multiple officers and cruisers on scene.

Western Mass news will provide the latest updates as they are made available.

