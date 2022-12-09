Getting Answers: concerns about nursing shortage continue

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Hospitals are crowded, dealing with RSV patients and more, all while still dealing with a nationwide nursing shortage.

Hospitals are crowded, fighting with capacity limits as they deal with a record-breaking RSV season and with COVID-19 still an issue, hospitals are struggling.

While they confront those issues, they’re also dealing with a serious nursing shortage.

Kristin Morales-Lemieux is the senior vice president and chief human resources officer at Baystate Medical Center.

She said since the pandemic, they’ve had to spend thousands of dollars on contract labor workers, to help fill in the gaps among their workforce.

Baystate has 493 open positions for direct care RNs and 311 for temporary RNs.

“We still have hundreds of contract nurses that are here, at premium rates, in order to make sure we have enough staff on the floor to take care of patients,” said Kristin Morales-Lemieux, senior vice president and chief human resources officer at Baystate Medical Center.

We wanted to know what’s the root cause of this nursing shortage and professionals in the field said it’s a number of things.

Katie Murphy, president of the Massachusetts Nursing Association, says nurses want more from their employers: better hours, higher salaries, safer working environments.

“People will vote with their feet and walk out the door. so, you have to provide more staff, so you don’t have this ridiculous patient load,” Murphy said.

Coming out of a challenging few years with the COVID-19 pandemic, nurses are faced with decisions they never thought they’d have to make regarding their patients.

“People can’t work where that moral distress exists. Gee I can’t give enough care and then I’m not being paid enough,” Murphy said.

Morales-Lemieux also believes there’s been a shift in what people want from their workplace, something she believes was always going to happen. But the COVID-19 pandemic seemed to accelerate it.

“I want to have time to have a very rich life with my children, the recreational things that I enjoy, and I’m looking for a job that is going to honor and support that. I do think it would’ve happened anyway, but I think it has accelerated,” she said.

That seems to be true, based on what Jessica Holden is hearing from her nursing students at Westfield State University. Enrollment is also significantly down.

“More and more students express to us that they don’t want to go into acute care, they don’t want to work in the hospital setting, that they would prefer to be in the community,” Holden said.

Another challenge is nurses are retiring, faster than they can hire new ones and enrollment is significantly down at nursing schools, like Westfield, this can lead to a gap in the workplace, but can also lead to a loss in seasoned, experienced workers, nurses who typically would teach the younger, recent graduates.

“You need seasoned nurses to be able to mentor, train and educate new nurses coming out. There’s still a lot of learning to be done and a lot of support new nurses deserve to have,” Morales-Lemieux said.

Now holden is faced with dealing with that issue too, as she tries to prepare her students for the workforce.

“We don’t develop a nurse graduate that can go and work independently and practice. It’s not possible in the time that we have them,” Holden said.

Baystate Hospital is trying to do their part to recruit and retain nurses. They’ve raised their salaries, offered unique programs, and tried to highlight a strong career path for new nurses.

“We hope that that will not only retain top nursing talent but also encourage people to stay here,” Morales-Lemieux said.

