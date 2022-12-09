Getting Answers: Looking deeper into the release of Britney Griner

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -WNBA player Brittney Griner was released Thursday.

Western Mass News is digging deeper into this specific case involving Britney Griner and the exchange that happened with Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout.

“This is a great day it’s somewhat bittersweet that Brittney Griner has been released from being wrongfully detained,” said Taureen Bethea, CEO and founder of Springfield Pride.

People in western Mass. are providing mixed reaction after WNBA star Brittney Griner was released from Russian detention on Thursday.

“I love marijuana I consume it on the regular just for entertainment and social purposes, but you know you don’t bring drugs into another country that’s just the long and short of it,” Andrea Weber said.

This, after Russia made an exchange with the United States for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, who was serving a 25-year prison sentence. U.S. officials said he conspired to sell weapons that were to be used against Americans.

“Putin needs this arms dealer now more than ever because the Russians have been reduced to launching in some cases missiles with no explosives in them they are running out of weapons and the number one arms dealer in the world who possibly has all of his contacts might be a very useful person,” said John Baick, professor of history at Western New England University.

Baick provided more insight about Griner’s case.

“If the amount of cannabis that she was carrying was actually detectable to someone not looking to punish a political prisoner it would be relevant, but she was no drug dealer she was not trying to bring a narcotic or controlled substance into a country,” he said.

Baick also provided perspective on this latest move from Russia.

“Americans being held by the Russians on basically bogus charges...they are political prisoners on a Russian government that’s looking to hurt America,” he said.

