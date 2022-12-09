House destroyed in fire on Kennedy Road in Leeds Thursday morning

LEEDS, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A Hampshire County couple lost their home in a fire early Thursday morning.

We spoke with some neighbors who said they saw the flames early Thursday morning and called the damage heartbreaking.

“I can’t recall a single fire to tell the truth. It’s the first one on this road I’ve heard of. And we’ve been here since 1972,” said Leeds resident Ed O’Brian. O’Brian also lives on Kennedy Road near where a fire destroyed a home early Thursday morning.

When Western Mass news crews arrived Thursday morning, the home was destroyed in a fire that broke out around 4:00 a.m. “The fire was going pretty good, I’m not sure for how long. It’s also out of the water district so we don’t have any fire hydrant in the area so we had to shuttle water from the tankers we had brought in from mutual aid,” said Sean Denkiewicz, deputy chief of the Northampton Fire Department.

Fire officials told Western Mass News it took about two and half hours to put out the flames. The Northampton Fire Department was at the scene and received mutual aid from Westhampton, Hatfield and Deerfield. We are told two people were in the home at the time of the fire but were able to get out safely and are being treated for smoke inhalation at a nearby hospital.

Deputy Chief Shawn Denkiewicz offered this piece of advice for homeowners: “Just smoke detectors. Make sure your smoke detectors are working properly and have smoke detectors on each floor,” he said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation at this time.

