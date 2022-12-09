Little league turns field into holiday wonderland

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Longmeadow Little League turned its home field into a seasonal baseball wonderland.

There were thousand of sparking lights all over the field, fire pits for toasting marshmallows, glowing baseball games, music and holiday cheer.

The event was a fundraiser for the league, which had over 400 players last season.

“We were trying to think of a way to keep people engaged even during the winter time. We spend so much time here in the summer having great times, we wanted to transition into the holiday season so we bought a whole mess of Christmas lights, put them up, and now we’re roasting marshmallow’s having a good time,” said Ben Craft of Longmeadow Little League.

Money raised will go towards equipment, uniforms, and field maintenance.

