Locals react to Brittney Griner’s release from Russian prison

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -In exchange for a Russian arms dealer, is raising questions on other Americans imprisoned in Russia.

“I’m happy Brittney Griner is released but I would think that as far as political aspect of that was probably not the best trade, I think Russia is probably playing chess and checkers,” explained one anonymous person.

Reactions continue to pour in locally and across the country following WNBA player Brittney Griner being released from Russian detention on Thursday.

“It’s great for her I know that’s something that she has been fighting for it just seems odd because it seems there’s probably a lot more priorities we should be focusing on,” Andrea Weber said.

Western Mass News is getting answers from local attorney Joseph Pacella on the legal standpoint of this case.

“There had to be a lot of people involved to secure her release…It’s a pretty interesting trade because she admits to violating their law and got a ridiculously harsh sentence because of our involvement in Ukraine,” he said.

This latest development is putting a spotlight on former United States Marine Paul Whelan, who is still behind bars in Russia. The State Department has declared he was wrongfully detained.

“They’re not getting the same focus as much as we all kind of people with fame on a pedestal our state department shouldn’t work that way. Especially we have a marine over there,” Pacella said.

Another American citizen and former teacher, Marc Fogel is also in Russian detention after being arrested for having medical marijuana in his luggage when arriving in Moscow in summer 2021.

Pacella is raising questions about the next steps for Griner as she returns home.

“An interesting legal aspect is going to be does the WNBA contract call for Brittney Griner to be punished for being sentenced and being convicted of a crime overseas,” he said.

President Biden did say his administration is still working on getting Paul Whelan released but his case with Russia has been treated differently than Brittney Griner’s.

