Majestic Theater holds opening night of Home for the Holidays performance

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Thursday night was opening night for the Majestic Theater’s Home for the Holidays performance.

The holiday show runs through December 22. It’s an evening of familiar and unfamiliar tunes brimming with holiday cheer, delivered by some of the most beloved majestic theater performers.

The show also features a surprise appearance by Santa Claus.

