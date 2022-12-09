Majestic Theater holds opening night of Home for the Holidays performance

By Joe Chaisson, Olivia Hickey and Photojournalist: Andrew Wellmann
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 11:48 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Thursday night was opening night for the Majestic Theater’s Home for the Holidays performance.

Western Mass News is a proud media partner of the theater.

The holiday show runs through December 22. It’s an evening of familiar and unfamiliar tunes brimming with holiday cheer, delivered by some of the most beloved majestic theater performers.

The show also features a surprise appearance by Santa Claus.

