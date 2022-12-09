Study: grapes may help protect skin from UV rays

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A recent study at Western New England University found that antioxidants in grapes can protect the skin against UV rays.

“I wouldn’t recommend anyone go to Cancun and lay in the sun and don’t use sunblock but in terms of everyday life you walk around I think there is some evidence now that it can be protective,” said Dr. John Pezzuto, professor, and college dean.

A study done at the college of pharmacy at Western New England University examined if consuming grapes every day for two weeks increased resistance against ultraviolet rays.

“A long time ago we discovered a chemical in grapes called resveratrol a lot of people know about it it’s a supplement now and its exclusively in grapes. In that first study we found that it might protect against cancer and we used the model of skin. So prevented skin cancer,” said Dr. Pezzuto.

Dr. Pezzuto said they had 29 people test this theory and consume a grape powder equivalent to 2 ¼ cups of grapes for 14 days to see if they were less likely to sunburn.

“We use a product that is made of all kinds of grapes- white, red, green, black and but it’s a complete grape product so it represents grape but it can be any color grape,” he said.

Before going out and buying a couple bottles of wine, it’s important to know what grape products have these benefits

“When we looked at resveratrol that component for example if you make grape juice with grapes there is no resveratrol in grape juice. There is resveratrol in wine but of course there is also alcohol,” Dr. Pezzuto said.

He said because there is alcohol in wine you can become more sensitive to UV radiation, so in this case wine does not substitute for grapes. As for regular grapes the study showed that a segment of the population is capable of resisting sunburn by eating grapes and that there is a correlation between the gut-skin axis and UV resistance.

“In terms of general health, I think it can be beneficial,” shared Dr. Pezzuto.

