Town by Town: December 8

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is going Town by Town!

A hiring event for sous chefs took place at MGM Springfield Thursday. Sous auditions took place at Costa. But MGM said they are hiring for restaurants across the entire property. Every week, the casino hosts an all-department hiring event, but this has a twist since applicants had to cook as part of the process!

In Holyoke, Santa, Mrs. Claus, and other holiday friends were at Donahue School with Mayor Joshua Garcia for a holiday party. More than 350 students and family members RSVP’d to attend the event. Students and families had an opportunity to meet with Santa, take pictures and receive a gift.

The UMass/Five College Federal Credit Union is running a winter coat and cold-weather clothing drive at its Hadley, Northampton and Springfield branches throughout the month of December. This annual drive is part of an effort to ensure all community members have access to cold-weather clothing this winter. Donations will be distributed in partnership with the Amherst Survival Center.

