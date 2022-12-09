West Springfield clinic gives away $75 Stop and Shop gift cards

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Thursday afternoon, a COVID-19 vaccine clinic was held in West Springfield, drawing people in with an incentive for their next grocery trip.

People received $75 gift cards to Stop and Shop for rolling up their sleeves Thursday afternoon for getting their initial COVID-19 vaccine or booster.

When Western Mass News stopped by the Coburn School at the beginning of the clinic, there were dozens of people waiting for their shot, including Christine Canning, who traveled over an hour to protect herself and others form the virus. She said the gift card is a nice added bonus.

“I am a diabetic, I thought it would be safer to have the updated booster especially because now it protects you form omicron…Anything that’s coming right now, especially in the economic downturn with now where people are having trouble deciding between heat and food, every little bit helps,” Canning said.

The school partnered with the Mass Department of Public Health as part of their vaccine equity initiative. interim Superintendent Vito Perrone said hosting the clinic at the school makes it easy for families to get vaccinated right after school.

“We wanted to entice families and students that are eligible to have easier access to the clinic and this is a nice central location in West Springfield,” Perrone said.

Officials told Western Mass News that they had 300 gift cards to give out Thursday. If you missed Thursday’s clinic—there are two more chances for you to grab one at other clinics in our area:

Friday, Dec. 9 at the Boys & Girls Club of West Springfield (615 Main St., West Springfield) from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 11 at the Springfield Festival of Trees (MassMutual Center, 1277 Main St., Springfield) from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

