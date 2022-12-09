Westfield Pantry’s Teen Giving Program in full swing for the holiday season

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A local food pantry is using the season of giving to help homeless teens.

“We provide gifts and a beautiful Christmas to kids in need,” said Melissa Cahalan, program director.

the holiday season is here and that means the Westfield Food Pantry’s Teen Giving Program is in full swing. Cahalan told Western Mass News the program has had a huge impact on local teens since its launch about eight years ago.

“When we started this program there were about 20 kids on the list that really were in need of a great Christmas. We are now up to 50 to 60 teenagers, and we see repeated lists come in,” she said.

Cahalan explained that guidance counselors at Westfield High School and Westfield Technical Academy created a list of teens who are either homeless or in need. The teens then write a wish list and the shelter uses it to get the them gifts ahead of Christmas. Cahalan told Western Mass News that most of the things the teens request are everyday essentials that many of us take for granted.

“We get personally connected to a piece of paper that you’re reading, and you’re really focused on shopping and getting them what they want and what they need a lot of the kids knee boots for shop class. a lot of the girls want like good shampoo for their hair,” Cahalan said.

She told Western Mass News that stores in the area also help out by sponsoring the program.

“We go to TJ Maxx and they open the store for us. They help us shop for these teenagers. We have a list and we have some things like their favorite color. What size are foot is what their favorite stores and we really, really try to get some things they need,” Cahalan said.

Some of the items you can donate are gift cards, clothing, personal care items like shampoo, and school supplies such as backpacks. Monetary donations are also accepted.

If you’d like to donate you can drop off your items at the Westfield Food Pantry at 101 Meadow Street or right here at 62 School Street. More information can be found here.

