Chicopee resident starts petition for change after string of deadly pedestrian crashes

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A string of deadly pedestrian crashes in Chicopee, now has city leaders looking for ways to make roads safer. It has one resident starting a petition to promote change.

One Chicopee Street resident started a petition, hoping to prove to the city that speeding is a grave concern on her road.

Susan Santoro lost two people in her life, on the same week. William Matteson was hit and killed while crossing Chicopee Street, by a driver who was allegedly under the influence.

Two days later, her friend Gary Turcotte was killed in a hit and run, crossing the same street just a few blocks away.

Down the road a couple miles, on meadow street, a bicyclist was killed on Thursday.

Santoro said enough is enough.

“This is just a speedway for people,” she said.

She’s started her own petition, that already has more than 400 signatures. From neighbors, business owners, and other concerned residents.

“Bill and Gary were friends to everyone in this neighborhood. So, we decided if we started a petition, maybe somebody would listen to us,” Santoro said.

She’s asking for the mayor to do something about speeding on Chicopee Street. Specifically, she’s asking that speed tables be installed. Western Mass News asked Mayor John Vieau about possibly putting those in, and he says it’s under consideration, as speed tables have been installed on front street in Chicopee, and they are monitoring how those are going.

“DPW is working in tandem with the Chicopee Police Department and our professional engineers to figure out where the best locations are going to be and what the best device may be that we use to keep people safe,” Mayor Vieau said.

Meantime, Chicopee Police Chief Patrick Major said his department is stepping up enforcements in high traffic areas around the city, in hopes of putting an end to this pattern of deadly crashes. Santoro said she’s already seen the positive outcomes of their efforts.

“They’ve stepped up to the plate. They have been out here handing out traffic citations. they have been on this street 24/7. They gave out over 300 tickets,” she said.

Police are also asking the public to pay attention, both when they are driving, and when they are a pedestrian on the roadways.

