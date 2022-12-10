Festival of Trees to wrap up this weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -This weekend is the final weekend for this year’s Festival of Trees at the MassMutual Center, as people are stopping by and looking to win creative Christmas trees while also supporting a good cause.

Oh Christmas Tree! Oh Christmas Tree! Oh how these visitors at the MassMutual Center love their Christmas trees. For them, this weekend is their last chance to put raffle tickets into boxes by each one as part of the 22nd annual Festival of Trees.

“Our donors are very generous. The winner will get everything on and under the tree, including all of the decorations from tree topper to tree skirt. These donors have put on these trees anything from kitchen appliances to gift cards worth $500 up to $1,600,” said Stacy Magiera, Festival of Trees Chairwoman.

Magiera said all of the money from the tree and 50/50 raffle tickets, as well as cash sponsorships, go to the Boys & Girls Club in Springfield. This is also the nonprofit’s largest fundraiser of the year. She said the event is raising more than $300 thousand, which covers at least 15% of the club’s budget for next year.

“It goes into our operations for the club. helping us keep our doors open late in the evenings and on the weekends for kids so they have somewhere to go where they can learn many different things, from our job ready programs to dance classes. we have a lot of sports activities from lacrosse and basketball and baseball,” she said.

There are many trees for both kids and adults, such as a wine tree, one meant to look like cookie monster, and other themes like games, New England Patriots, and even Star Wars. All of the trees are put together by businesses and families in the area. For one East Longmeadow High School senior, Daisy Depucci, they enjoyed the innovative ideas.

“I’m just kind of happy to see people just flowing with creativity. It’s always good to see,” she said.

Another tree gazer, Karen Cepiel was looking at the diversity of trees for the thirteenth straight festival. But this time, it was a little more special.

“This is the first year that I have a grandbaby to bring around, so now for me, it is about the kids. But I do love the trees. The creativity of all the trees, there’s just so many beautiful trees to look at,” she said.

As the event wraps up soon, Mageira said there is a special meaning behind it.

“When I get to give the winner their tree, and I walk them over to a tree that they were hoping to win, they a lot of times share a story with me about how that particular tree spoke to them and what it means to them that they won that tree. And so, that’s the most rewarding day for me,” she said.

People have until 5:00 p.m. Sunday to vote for their favorite tree and put their tickets in the trees’ respective boxes. The winners will then be announced that night, and they will pick up their winnings the next day.

