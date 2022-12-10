Getting Answers: COVID risk in our area based on new data

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is getting answers on the latest COVID-19 data as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says ten Massachusetts counties are at an elevated risk, but three counties in western mass are at low risk.

Western Mass News checked in with Baystate Medical Center to see how this latest COVID-19 data is lining up with what their seeing at the hospital.

The latest COVID-19 data in Massachusetts currently shows 10 Massachusetts counties have moved to medium risk for the virus. while Hampshire, Hampden, Berkshire and Essex counties are currently at low risk.

Dr. Armando Paez at Baystate Medical Center told Western Mass News that COVID-19 data is consistent to what they are experiencing at the hospital.

“We were afraid about a possible surge after Thanksgiving…We have seen pretty much a plateau of the number of cases there’s like on a day-to-day basis an increase then decrease but there’s no real surge we’ve experienced on those patients that have been admitted to the hospital and tested positive and that’s consistent with the state positivity rate as well,” he said.

According to the State Department of Public Health as of December 8, the Massachusetts COVID-19 positivity rate currently sits at 7.26 percent.

One year ago, lines of cars filled the Eastfield Mall parking lot, while thousands of people waited hours for a COVID-19 test two weeks after the thanksgiving holiday.

when we stopped by the Eastfield Mall COVID-19 testing site on Friday it was a very different scene with hardly any cars in line.

“It’s not the demand we saw previously a year ago but it’s a steady stream of people coming through and we have the staffing and tents available that you have no wait pretty much it’s a couple of minutes you get your results the next day,” said Patrick Leonardo, AMR Regional Director of Massachusetts.

Leonardo shared this message for people ahead of the holidays.

“I think it’s important to know prior to going into a large gathering whether or not your symptomatic or not or if you’re carrying the virus so getting tested before you head to large gatherings to help keep the spread of the virus down would be extremely important,” he said.

“COVID is still here. The flu cases are rising so we expect it’s going to get worse because of more cold weather and people gathering more indoors and the RSV in particular the younger children are more vulnerable and it’s still around,” Dr. Paez said.

Dr. Paez is also reminding people to mask up if they feel sick and to get their COVID-19 and flu vaccines if they have not already.

