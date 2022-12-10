Getting Answers: Gas prices begin to fall in time for the holiday season

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Gas prices are falling just in time for the holidays. Western Mass News spoke with AAA spokesperson Mark Schieldrop who said multiple factors are at play in causing this drop in prices including production inventory and demand.

“It’s a holiday gift for motorists this time of year after really feeling a lot of pain at the pump throughout the year,” Schieldrop said.

The average price for a gallon of regular gas in the state as of Friday sits at $3.59.

According to Schieldrop, that’s down 11 cents since last week. He said we’ve seen nearly a 30 cent drop over the last month.

We wanted to know if this downward trend was here to stay.

“All the factors are headed in the right direction to support gas prices going down,” he said.

Schiledrop said these factors include a buildup of supply here in the northeast due to an increase in production.

“The Northeast has really been building up its capacity as much as possible…Those refineries are really at full throttle right now so there’s a lot of production going on. we’ve got some big deliveries that have come in from around the world,” he said.

Schieldrop explained that buildup of inventory is also due to a drop in demand.

“Demand been a little bit soft a lot of Americans are still driving. Traffic has been back to normal. It feels for commuters and people going through all their business but the overall demand picture we look at we’re looking at about 400,000 drivers a day less than last year,” he said.

Now, Schieldrop is hopeful the downward trend in gas prices will continue.

“You hear the word recession a lot and I think we need to turn the corner before we start to see a really big change in demand and see demand pick back up,” he said.

According to Schiledrop, this drop in demand is an indication that we’re going to keep seeing inventory build, creating lower prices at the pump for the foreseeable future.

