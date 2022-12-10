Getting Answers: Respect for Marriage Act

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A bill titled the Respect for Marriage Act has passed in Congress, protecting same sex and interracial marriages.

Now, that this legislation has been passed at the federal level, Western Mass News spoke with a local political science professor who shared what this means for same-sex and interracial unions in the future.

“I couldn’t be happier about it. I think everybody deserves equal rights it’s a great thing,” said Gabrielle Daur.

On Thursday, the house of representatives gave final approval to legislation protecting same-sex and interracial marriages in all states after a decades long battle for nationwide recognition.

“Everybody should love who they love and why discriminate against them,” Adrienne Daur said.

Western Mass News is getting answers about this new legislation titled The Respect for Marriage Act, from political science professor Gary Boisseau at American International College.

“The benefits that will give same sex marriage partners is equal benefits under insurance, under all types of health benefits it’s a very smart move by congress to do this especially at this time politically,” he said.

The bipartisan legislation, would protect same sex and interracial unions by requiring states to recognize legal marriages regardless of sex, race, ethnicity or national origin. The push for a vote on federal legislation protecting same sex marriage gained more attention after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade earlier this year. This new legislation is something professor Bosseau said the Supreme Court will be looking into in the new year.

“Now they did a surprising change and changed roe v wade and it came to a surprise for many people. Same sex marriage I don’t think it’s really going to change that much because in fact it is you have approximately 25-28 states that already approved same sex marriage and now the federal government has basically stepped in and given their formal approval,” he said.

Same-sex marriage was legalized by the supreme court more than seven years ago. Many Massachusetts politicians praised the legislation, including senator Ed Markey who said in a statement in part:

“I will continue to work to pass legislation codifying our most fundamental rights into federal law...to prevent the far-right supreme court majority from undoing generations of progress,” he said.

and Governor-elect Maura Healey also in support of the bill saying in a tweet in part, “your marriage should be recognized and respected across the country, no matter who you love.”

President Joe Biden has called this legislation a “critical step to ensure that Americans have the right to marry the person they love”. And he has mentioned he will be signing this bill into law very soon.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.