Local law enforcement braves the cold to raise money for Special Olympics

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Local law enforcement was stationed at the Chicopee Walmart on Memorial Drive Saturday for their annual Cop on Top event to raise money for the Special Olympics.

As shoppers were going about their Christmas shopping, law enforcement endured winter’s chill from the store’s roof for a good cause.

“Freezin’ for a reason, which is our tag phrase,” said Bill Courchesne with the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department. “They’re on the roof right now. We’re soliciting donations for the Special Olympics. It stays locally in Massachusetts and it also stays locally in Western Massachusetts.”

Courchesne told Western Mass News that the sheriff’s department is partnering with Chicopee Police to stay on the store’s roof for as long as it takes to break last year’s donation record to the Special Olympics.

“They’ve been up there since 8 o’clock this morning,” he said. “We plan on hopefully getting off the roof by 6 p.m. Our goal is to raise $9,000 so we can beat last year’s $8,500 total.”

The money raised will help special Olympians purchase uniforms, equipment, and programming fees that will help them in pursuit of a shot at an Olympic medal.

Ronald Schneider has participated in the Special Olympics for 8 years. He told Western Mass News that every dollar counts to help special Olympians achieve their dreams.

“They deposit, I don’t look at the amount, anything is helpful, right?” he said. “You know, they donate, I say, ‘thank you, have a happy holiday,’ they say it right back, successful, everyone’s happy.”

Schneider added that participating in the fundraiser brings him a feeling on par with taking home the gold.

“It’s amazing,” he told us. “I mean, I always feel good when I come here. Granted, I’m cold, but that warmth in my heart really kills that cold.”

The Hampden County Sheriff’s Office said that, since the pandemic, the sheriff’s department has raised over $400,000 for local charities.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.