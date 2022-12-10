SPD recovers loaded gun after responding to Carew Street shoplifting incident

By Olivia Hickey
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 2:43 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Springfield Police officers arrested three people and recovered a loaded gun after responding to a shoplifting in progress at the Cumberland Farms on Carew Street Tuesday morning.

According to officials, responding officers found three people in a vehicle in the Cumberland Farms parking lot and conducted a traffic stop. Officers then found a gun in plain sight, loaded with eight rounds in the magazine while detaining the three suspects. The three suspects were then arrested.

The three suspects face the following charges:

34-year-old Jonathan Rodriguez of Springfield is charged with:

  • Possession of a Firearm without a License
  • Possession of Ammunition without a FID Card
  • Carrying a Dangerous Weapon while having Active Warrants
  • Shoplifting by Asportation (Joint Venture)
  • Arrest Warrant: Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Suspended License, Leaving the Scene of a Property Damage Crash
  • Arrest Warrant: Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Suspended License
  • Arrest Warrant: Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Suspended License
  • Arrest Warrant: Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Suspended License, Possession of a Class B Drug
  • Arrest Warrant: Assault & Battery on a Police Officer (3 Counts), Resisting Arrest, Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Suspended License

29-year-old Thomas Rodriguez of Enfield, Connecticut is charged with:

  • Possession of a Firearm without a License
  • Possession of Ammunition without a FID Card
  • Shoplifting by Asportation (Joint Venture)

26-year-old Francis Figueroa of Springfield is charged with:

  • Possession of a Firearm without a License
  • Possession of Ammunition without a FID Card
  • Possession of a Class A Drug
  • Shoplifting by Asportation

According to police, heroin was recovered from Figueroa during booking.

