Springfield crews respond to rollover accident on Main Street

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Springfield responded to 3300 Main Street Saturday morning for reports of a rollover accident.

According to Springfield Fire, only one vehicle was involved.

The occupant was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The cause of the accident has no been released at this time.

