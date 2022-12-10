Springfield Police SVU investigation leads to arrest or alleged rapist, others

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Four people, including an alleged rapist were arrested Tuesday morning after members of the Springfield Police Department executed a warrant at an apartment on Union Street.

According to Springfield Police, the Special Victims Unit applied and were granted two search warrants for 43-year-old Wayman Jenkins of Springfield. While Jenkins was being arrested, police found two women were found inside the apartment with arrestable warrants and a man in possession of heroin and cocaine.

43-year-old Wayman Jenkins of Springfield is charged with:

Arrest Warrant: Assault & Battery with a Dangerous Weapon, Strangulation or Suffocation, Assault & Armed Burglary, Aggravated Rape with Serious Bodily Injury, Violation of Abuse Prevention Order, and Larceny under $1200

Arrest Warrant: Rape, Assault & Battery with a Dangerous Weapon, Assault & Battery on a Family Member (Two Counts), Strangulation or Suffocation, Witness Intimidation, Threat to Commit a Crime, and Larceny over $1200

37-year-old Niaer Walker of Springfield is charged with:

Springfield District Court Arrest Warrant: Receiving a Stolen Motor Vehicle

Springfield District Court Arrest Warrant: Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle– Using a Motor Vehicle without Authority

41-year-old Linda Rodriguez-Malave of Springfield is charged with:

Springfield District Court Default Warrant: Receiving a Stolen Motor Vehicle

Chicopee District Court Default Warrant: Larceny from a Building– Breaking and Entering Daytime for a Felony– Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order

40-year-old Juan Delgado of Springfield is charged with:

Possession of a Class A Drug

Possession of a Class B Drug

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.