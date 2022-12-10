Springfield Thunderbirds gear up for annual Teddy Bear Toss

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Springfield Thunderbirds are hitting the ice at the MassMutual Center this weekend, but the real action will take place in the stands for the annual Teddy Bear Toss!

5,168 bears were collected at least years game, and the Springfield Thunderbirds hope to break that record again this Saturday!

After the Thunderbirds score their first goal when they take on the Milwaukee Admirals, fans will the shower the ice with stuffed animals to celebrate. The team partners with local organizations to hand out the toys to local kids in need.

Ryan Smith is the broadcaster for the Thunderbirds. He told Western Mass News the team looks forward to this game every holiday season.

“The whole goal of the Teddy Bear Toss is to bring smiles to the faces of children who are underprivileged and going through some tough times right now so in the end if we’re able to make them smile with the gift of a teddy bear then that makes this night totally worth it,” Smith said.

If you can’t make it down to the MassMutual Center, Western Mass News will be airing Saturday’s game on COZI TV. COZI TV could be seen over the air on channel 3.8, Comcast channels 293 & 1165, and Charter channel 183.

The puck drops Saturday night at 7:05.

