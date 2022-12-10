Town by Town: December 9

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is going Town by Town!

In West Springfield, the fire department is holding their Homeless for the Holidays operation. WSFD members are volunteering to staff the site 24 hours a day through Sunday. Members will sleep in tents and brave the elements, keeping warm with a campfire.

The toys will go to less fortunate children locally as part of Operation Santa. Food and monetary donations will go to the parish cupboard in West Springfield.

In Holyoke, the Disabled American Veterans Association was set up in the center of the mall to host their forget-me-not drive to support disabled veterans in our community.

In Agawam, O’Brien’s Corner at the intersections of Springfield Street, Maple Street and North Street is under construction to work on the overhead lights. The intersection will be down to one travel lane until maintenance is complete. Drivers are asked to use caution and follow traffic officers’ directions.

