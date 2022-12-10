The Weekend Starts Cold and Dry, Ends Snowy?

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - After a cold and sunny start to the day, clouds look to win out this afternoon as a weak area of low pressure passes offshore. Portions of Eastern Mass could see a shower or flurry Saturday, but Western Mass will remain dry.

We are tracking another low pressure system in Canada, which will pass through the Great Lakes region, and clip Southern New England. This system does look to bring some light snow showers to Southern New England with temperatures favorable for snow. Timing right now looks to be around sunset, light snow will begin in our area, lasting through the overnight, and even possibly lingering into Monday morning. Will have to keep that in mind as folks head out the door Monday. Early estimates are showing about 1 to 3 inches of snow for most of Western Mass, and then 2 to 4 inches in the highest elevations in Berkshire County and the hill towns. Potentially a First Alert Weather Day for the impacted travel conditions Sunday night and Monday morning.

Beyond that system for Sunday, Monday turns chilly with mostly cloudy skies, temperatures in the upper 30′s. Tuesday and Wednesday will feature lots of sun and seasonable highs with temps in the lower 40′s. Breezy on Wednesday. In the long range, we are watching a system for Thursday night into Friday of next week, that could start off as a mix in the lower valley, before turning to all rain for Friday, with breezy conditions and temperatures in the middle 40′s. That system we will continue to watch throughout the week. As of right now next weekend is trending dry and seasonable.

