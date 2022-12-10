Western Mass News Toys for Tots drive wraps up!

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -At Western Mass News our Toys for Tots drive came to end on Friday. The annual drive is part of the Marines’ Toys for Tots which donates new unwrapped toys for families in need.

Western Mass News spoke with staff Sgt. Mitchell Salcido, who said he’s seen a huge outpouring of support from the community.

“The community has really just band together. everything from monetary donations to toys. It’s been through the roof…I think this community really just cares about each other,” he said.

Last year, Toys for Tots donated more than 250-thousand toys to kids right here in western Mass. This year, they are projected to help out even more families

“My guys were running routes today, picking up today. They are saying the community is just ecstatic right now. A lot of requests but we’ve got a good plan moving forward,” Sgt. Salcido said.

Here at Western Mass News, we’ve collected dozens of boxes, like this one, for children in need this holiday season thanks to many generous donations.

Donations also poured into MGM Springfield

Beth Ward is director of Communication and Community Affairs at MGM Springfield, and she told Western Mass News what this drive means to her and the folks at the casino resort:

“We are so grateful for everyone who decided to come down and help children in need in our area because I know the Marines have record number of families who applied this year and we are just really happy to be a part of that,” Ward said.

She also told Western Mass News that MGM Springfield filled their box truck more than halfway up with donated toys and games.

Ward said people have been even more generous this holiday season than in the past:

“I think people know how difficult it is, particularly with inflation, for families in need who really want their children to have a fabulous Christmas this year. And I think a lot of people really dug in deep and we really saw that with the donations,” Ward said.

The collection ends on Monday. Addresses of remaining collection spots can be found below:

605 Worthington St., Springfield, MA

2729 Main S., Springfield, MA

1212 Carew St., Springfield, MA

382 White St. 1212 Carew St., Springfield, MA

33 Eastern Ave, Springfield, MA

1286 Parker St., Springfield, MA

16 Massreco St., Springfield, MA

12 Odessa St., Springfield, MA

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.