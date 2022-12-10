Whip City Animal Sanctuary hosts annual Pictures with Santa event

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Whip City Animal Sanctuary in Westfield hosted its second annual Pictures with Santa event Friday evening.

Santa Claus kicked off the event by lighting the farm’s 75-foot tree. There was plenty of free snacks and hot cocoa to go around. Patrons were encouraged to take a stroll through the barn to see the animals.

Holly Sweatt, treasurer of the sanctuary, said and money raised goes towards the farm and collected non-perishable food items for the Westfield Food Pantry.

“Today’s event is one of our community give-back events. We hold these a couple times per year for Christmas and Halloween and back to school. We do a lot of fundraising and the community comes through for us every time, so we like to be able to hold events like this,” said Robin Plourde and Holly Sweatt.

The farm is open every Saturday from 10a.m. to noon to visit and interact with animals.

