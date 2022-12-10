Wilbraham Police identify body found near Main Street as missing 83-year-old man

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Wilbraham Police Department announced Friday that they located the body of an 83-year-old man who has been missing since October.

According to Wilbraham Police, a Mass. Highway contractor located the body of 83-year-old Thomas Frazier on Friday, December 2nd, while conducting drainage work in a wooded area adjacent to Boston Road near Main Street.

The contractor located the body along a drainage stream at the bottom of a steep hill.

Frazier was reported missing on October 20th from the Vantage Health and Rehab facility on Maple Street in Wilbraham.

Officers from the Wilbraham, Ludlow, and State Police Departments conducted the search along with the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department and Wilbraham Fire. Public safety personnel, canines, aerial drones, and a State Police helicopter also aided them in their search for Frazier.

Police said that Frazier was entered into multiple missing persons databases when he was not found.

Wilbraham Police, State Police, the Chief Medical Examiner, and the Hampden County District Attorney’s Office are investigating. However, a preliminary investigation does not indicate that the death is suspicious.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.