Annual Yule Jog benefits Ludlow Boys and Girls Club

LUDLOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A four-mile fun run was held in Ludlow Saturday, starting and ending at Iron Duke Brewing. The annual run, known as the Yule Jog, was put on by the Red Bridge Running Club to benefit the Ludlow Boys and Girls Club.

Donations from Saturday’s event go directly towards a scholarship fund in memory beloved Ludlow community member Darlene Rae.

“Darlene Rae was an incredible ambassador, board member, and volunteer, for the Ludlow Community Center Boys and Girls Club so when she passed, we set up a scholarship fund in her name so that anyone with any financial need could come to the club to experience our programs and opportunities,” said Christina Jardine, special events coordinator for the Ludlow Boys and Girls Club.

Guests showed up in their favorite festive attire and after the run, they were able to take part in some fun raffles.

