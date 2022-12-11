Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley speaks at Mount Holyoke College

By Addie Patterson, Olivia Hickey and Photojournalist: Andrew Evans
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 8:29 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley, the first woman of color to be elected to Congress, spoke Saturday night at Mount Holyoke College in South Hadley.

This was for the final event of the “our voices, our platforms” series at the college. Throughout her career as a public servant, Pressley had fought to ensure that those closest to the pain are closest to the power, driving and informing policymaking.

