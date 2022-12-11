Dance show held during final weekend of Festival of Trees

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Sunday is the last day to visit Springfields Festival of the Trees held at the MassMutual Center.

The fun event is guaranteed to put you in the holiday spirit. Saturday, a dance show was held at the convention, benefitting the Springfield Boys and Girls Club.

Western Mass News stopped by and spoke with chairwoman of the festival Stacy Magiera. She said this year’s festival has been a big success.

“Crowds and crowds of people coming in, enjoying the festival, enjoying our entertainment, visiting with Santa, and buying lots of raffle tickets,” she said.

The festival ends at 5 p.m. Sunday night.

