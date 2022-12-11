Easthampton crews respond to fire at autobody shop on Mechanic Street

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Fire crews in Easthampton are responding to Mechanic Street for reports of a large fire at an autobody shop.

Our Western Mass News crew arrived around 8:15 a.m. and saw a lot of smoke and fire damage had been sustained to Ed’s Auto Body & Repair.

Our crew did not see any visible flames coming for the structure upon our arrival.

We have reached out to Easthampton Fire officials for further information and are waiting to hear back at this time.

