Fire crews in Springfield respond to accident near exit 2 on I-91
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 6:50 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Springfield responded to exit 2 on I-91 North Sunday morning for reports of a motor vehicle accident.
According to Springfield Fire, one person was extricated from their vehicle and sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The cause of the crash has not been provided at this time.
Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.