Fire crews in Springfield respond to accident near exit 2 on I-91

Accident at exit 2 on I-91 North 121122
Accident at exit 2 on I-91 North 121122(Springfield Fire Department)
By Samantha O'Connor
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 6:50 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Springfield responded to exit 2 on I-91 North Sunday morning for reports of a motor vehicle accident.

According to Springfield Fire, one person was extricated from their vehicle and sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash has not been provided at this time.

