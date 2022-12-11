Fire crews in Springfield respond to accident near exit 2 on I-91

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Springfield responded to exit 2 on I-91 North Sunday morning for reports of a motor vehicle accident.

According to Springfield Fire, one person was extricated from their vehicle and sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash has not been provided at this time.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.