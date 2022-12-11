First Alert Weather Day As The Season’s First Plowable Snowfall Will Occur!

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Winter Weather Advisories have been posted for all of Western Mass from 10am Sunday until 7am Monday.

We are tracking another low pressure system in Canada, which will pass through the Great Lakes region, and clip Southern New England. Snow showers will develop early Sunday afternoon with the snow becoming steady and coming down at a moderate clip at times Sunday evening through Sunday night. The snow should come to an end before the morning commute on Monday but you will still probably want to allow for some extra time as there could be some slick spots, especially on secondary roadways. Sunday will be a First Alert Weather Day.

As far as accumulations we can expect 3-5″ here in the valley with 4-6″ in the higher elevations of Berkshire county and along the east slopes of the Berkshires.

Beyond that system for Sunday, Monday turns chilly with mostly cloudy skies, temperatures in the upper 30′s. Tuesday and Wednesday will feature lots of sun and seasonable highs with temps in the lower 40′s. Breezy on Wednesday. In the long range, we are watching a system for Thursday night into Friday of next week, that could start off as a mix in the lower valley, before turning to all rain for Friday, with breezy conditions and temperatures in the lower 40′s. That system we will continue to watch throughout the week. As of right now next weekend is trending dry and seasonable.

