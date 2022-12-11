Havdalah celebration held at Springfield Museums

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Jewish community members gathered at the Springfield Museums Saturday night for a special Havdalah celebration.

Space Havdalah is a rich-sensory experience with music that allows guests to learn more about our solar system.

Families with children ages five to twelve were able to stop by the Springfield Museum’s Seymour Planetarium to take part in the event.

“We wanted to celebrate the end of the Sabbath, the Jewish Sabbath which is called Shabbat and it’s a special ceremony called Havdalah which actually has to do with space. In order to do Havdalah you have to see three stars,” said Elise Barber, PJ Library Coordinator at the Springfield Jewish Community Center.

Barber says she was happy to have space Havdalah in person, after two years doing the event virtually due to the pandemic.

