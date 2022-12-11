Ludlow Police Department hosts “Stuff A Cruiser” event for Toys for Tots

LUDLOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Ludlow Police Department, doing their part in helping families this Christmas season.

The police department held a “Stuff a Cruiser” event to benefit the Toys for Tots program. The event took place at the PLAYNOW! on Center Street in Ludlow from 9a.m. until 1p.m. Saturday afternoon. Police had cruisers ready to fill with donated toys to provide local children in need with gifts of their own this holiday.

All the toys that are donated here are going to stay in western Mass to families in need…We’re all trying to come together for the greater good, and work almost as a team, to help out those in need,” said Sgt. John Wieblad of the Ludlow Police Department.

Western Mass News also spoke to guests at Saturday’s event, who said they were glad to come out and be a part of such a good cause.

“It’s the season to give back and we wanted to make sure that we supported our local community and were able to provide children with a happy holiday and a fantastic Christmas,” said Lindsay Santana of Ludlow.

Ludlow Police have been collecting donations for the Toys for Tots program since Nov.15th.

