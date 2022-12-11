Springfield crews respond to Nottingham Street after car strikes pole

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Springfield responded to Nottingham Street Sunday morning for reports of a car striking a pole.

According to Springfield Fire officials, one person was brought to the hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the accident has not been disclosed at this time.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.