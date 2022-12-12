Balise Motor Sales donate to Boys & Girls Club Giving Tuesday campaign

Monday morning, Balise Motor Sales stopped by the West Springfield Boys & Girls Club to present a check to the club.
By Joe Chaisson, Samantha O'Connor and Photojournalist: John O'Donoghue
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 4:56 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Monday morning, Balise Motor Sales stopped by the West Springfield Boys & Girls Club to present a check to the club.

Balise recently partnered up with the Boys & Girls Club “Giving Tuesday” and they matched up to $10,000 in funds that were raised by the Boys & Girls Club during the Giving Tuesday period.

We caught up with Sarah Calabrese, the resource development director for the West Springfield Boys & Girls Club, who explained how the money will support the organization.

“It’s a wonderful partnership we have with them,” she told us. “These funds help to support before and after school scholarships for our children.”

Calabrese said that, in total, $30,851 was raised.

