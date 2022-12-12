DPW crews continue to treat roads to avoid refreezing Monday night

We spoke to officials to get a sense of how each community handled snow clean-up and tried to prevent anything from refreezing Monday night.
By Matt Sottile, Samantha O'Connor and Photojournalist: Jeremy Fair
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 6:28 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Temperatures dropped below freezing Monday afternoon following our first snowfall of the year.

“It’s going pretty well,” said South Hadley Department of Public Works Director Christopher Bouchard. “The storm started off a little bit earlier yesterday, a little bit colder temperatures than they thought.”

Bouchard told Western Mass News that there was more snow Sunday into Monday than his crews planned for, and the timing also required some flexibility.

“It was planned for a later start,” he said. “It wasn’t supposed to start until 11, noon, and it started like 9, so it was just changing gears to get crews in for a little bit earlier and stay a little bit later.”

In Westfield, DPW Director Francis Cain told us that there were a few challenges, including plow crews getting back in the swing of things and battling staffing challenges, especially being down more than 20 positions citywide.

Cain said that drivers were sent out at around 6 p.m. after pre-treating Saturday through Sunday morning. Police officials added that, between noon on Sunday and 2:41 p.m. Monday afternoon, there were 33 total accidents.

Meanwhile, in Springfield, Drivers told Western Mass News that they enjoyed a seamless cleanup on Monday.

“We’re really happy with the guy who is doing the job here,” said Pim Telman and Mary Cavanagh of the Netherlands. “I think that’s a shoutout to Manny, and also for the roads. They’re fine.”

“Everything’s ready, my house is clean,” Jose Molina of Springfield added. “Hopefully, we don’t get that much snow again. I don’t like the snow.”

The same went for city officials, including Springfield DPW Director Chris Cignoli.

“Everything melted down real quick, so really, didn’t run into many problems,” he told us.

We reached out to Cignoli again Monday afternoon, who said that his crews will have equipment out all night sanding and salting as cold temperatures settle in again Monday night.

