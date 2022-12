WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Monday morning, East Mountain Road is closed as crews clean-up after a car crashed into a utility pole.

The road is closed from Holyoke Road to Buck Pond Road.

No injuries were reported in the crash.

Western Mass News will continue to bring you updates on the road closure.

