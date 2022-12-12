Festival of Trees comes to a close

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Sunday was the final day to view the annual Festival of Trees at the MassMutual Center.

All the trees at the festival were donated and decorated by businesses, organizations, schools, families and individuals within the community.

The event ended at 5:00p.m. Raffel prizes for the trees were pulled shortly after.

Organizers told Western Mass News the festival was a success, and they were able to raise thousands of dollars for the Springfields Boys and Girls Club.

