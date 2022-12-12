Festival of Trees comes to a close

Festival of Trees comes to a close
By Olivia Hickey, Addie Patterson and Photojournalist: Marcos Figueroa
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 9:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Sunday was the final day to view the annual Festival of Trees at the MassMutual Center.

All the trees at the festival were donated and decorated by businesses, organizations, schools, families and individuals within the community.

The event ended at 5:00p.m. Raffel prizes for the trees were pulled shortly after.

Organizers told Western Mass News the festival was a success, and they were able to raise thousands of dollars for the Springfields Boys and Girls Club.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Locals celebrate holiday season with Bruch with Santa hosted at The Fort
Locals celebrate holiday season with Bruch with Santa hosted at The Fort
Holyoke Police spreading holiday cheer with annual Christmas toy drive
Holyoke Police spreading holiday cheer with annual Christmas toy drive
Crews respond to car crash on Armory Street in Springfield
Crews respond to car crash on Armory Street in Springfield
Holyoke Police spreading holiday cheer with annual Christmas toy drive
Holyoke Police spreading holiday cheer with annual Christmas toy drive