Getting Answers: home heating oil prices ahead of winter

Western Mass News is getting answers from a local oil company on the latest cost of home heating oil with the first official day of winter a little over a week
By Kristin Burnell, Samantha O'Connor and Photojournalist: Kevin Culverhouse
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 5:55 PM EST
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers from a local oil company on the latest cost of home heating oil with the first official day of winter a little over a week away.

“People want to heat their houses and they are having a tough time,” said one resident who wished to remain anonymous. “They have to choose, you know, ‘Am I going to heat the house or am I going to get food?’”

People in western Massachusetts shared their thoughts about the cost of heating oil as the first snowfall for the season wraps up.

Western Mass News got answers on the latest costs of home heating oil from FSI Oil and Propane in South Hadley.

“Pricing is unstable,” said FSI owner, Stephen Chase. “It has been all year. We got notice this morning there’s a 15-cent-a-gallon price increase at the terminals and that’s daily.”

Chase told us that the war in Ukraine with Russia continues to be a contributing factor to the higher prices.

“Putin keeps threatening that, if they allow the fixed price of the cap to be put on his oil, that he’s going to shut off his supplies, that he won’t sell to any country,” Chase explained. “So, it’s just a worldwide game.”

The average cost of heating oil in Massachusetts during the week of December 5th was $4.84 a gallon, compared to the week prior when it was $5.07 a gallon.

However, Chase said that the cost of diesel remains high, which affects their delivery fees. He offered this piece of advice for those using heating oil to heat their homes this winter:

“If you’re with your existing oil company, stay within a budget. It will all work out with normal pricing over the course of a year.”

As for the good news, Chase had this to say:

“There’s no problem in the Northeast, at this point, with supply, and I don’t foresee any supply issues all winter long. Pricing will be volatile.”

