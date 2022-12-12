Getting Answers: how to save money heating your home as cost hits 10-year high

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - As Americans deal with record-high inflation, grocery store price hikes, and pain at the gas pump, the U.S. Energy Information Agency reported that the cost to power your home has hit a 10-year high.

Western Mass News is getting answers on what is causing high energy prices and how you can lower your energy bills this winter.

The United States Energy Information Administration reported that home energy prices have risen 13% over the past 2 years.

Meanwhile, National Grid said that their winter energy prices are going into effect, which will raise electric bills by 64% and natural gas bills by 24%.

Residents in western Massachusetts are gearing up for the price hike.

“I don’t think people can afford it,” said Judith Walas of Chicopee. “Everything is going up, not only electricity, everything, food. I don’t think it’s fair.”

“Seeing the increase on the delivery charges is just outrageous right now,” Javier Cintron of Springfield added. “It’s been affecting a lot of households, especially those who are low incomes.”

Professor of Economics for American International College John Rogers told Western Mass News that the ongoing worldwide energy crisis is also contributing to high prices.

“These prices are set in a world market, and Europe and other parts of the world are facing these shortages,” Professor Rogers explained. “In fact, even not having enough energy, they’re having to close down factories and ration supply. So, that affects the global market, and we’re paying for it.”

He added that New England is far away from where the energy sources are shipped, meaning prices have to be adjusted to make up for the cost of delivery.

“A lot of the energy comes from Texas and the Midwest and it gets here by pipeline, so we’re not in a very favorable situation,” Professor Rogers told us. “A lot of it has to be shipped, natural gas has to be shipped around the coast, and there’s an issue now with the cost of that shipping and whether they can use foreign vessels to transport it.”

However, how can you save on energy prices this winter? The first step is knowing your options.

On energyswitchma.gov, you can type in your zip code and compare the prices of the different electric companies available in your area.

Eversource is offering customers some new ways to save that include payment plans and discounted rates for those who qualify, but one way for everyone to save may be surprising.

Energy saving expert Cyndi Bray told Western Mass News that 10% of your energy bills go toward the laundry. She said that there are a couple of simple steps to save you money this winter.

“Turn the water down to cold. If you use cold water, you save about 50 cents per load,” Bray said. “The dryer is the least efficient appliance in the household. If you run that dryer on a low temperature, you can save a lot of energy over running it on high.”

A couple of other ways to lower your energy bills include turning down your thermostat a couple of degrees, using more energy-efficient appliances, or turning down your hot water heater to 120 degrees so it does not work as hard in the winter.

