Getting Answers: Springfield DPW’s cleanup efforts following first major snowfall

By Matt Sottile, Samantha O'Connor and Photojournalist: Jeremy Fair
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 5:24 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers on cleanup efforts following our first major snowfall of the season.

Director of the Springfield Department of Public Works Chris Cignoli told Western Mass News that the snow did not catch them off guard, however, there were a few factors that made it a bit more difficult for them than usual.

“We’re moving plows all over the place, but in general, it went okay,” Cignoli said. “It was a little more snow than we expected.”

He told Western Mass News that the first snowfall of the year can always be a challenge.

“We used to be at 150 plows of contractors in the city, and in the last few years, we barely got 100,” he said.

Between a shortage of plow drivers and more snow than was originally expected, drivers found it difficult to navigate roadways.

“It was kind of pretty bad because the street was not cleaned yet, so there was a lot of snow on the street,” Jose Molina of Springfield said.

Others in town visiting family were content to hunker down inside.

“We went to the store, and then, it started snowing heavily, so we made it in time before the snow really piled up,” Pim Telman and Mary Cavanagh of the Netherlands told us.

However, not everyone was lucky. Springfield Police Department Spokesperson Ryan Walsh told us that on Sunday, officers responded to 10 more crashes than an average day and weather conditions played a factor, including after a car struck a pole on Armory Street.

While there was no parking ban implemented, there was enough snow for the DPW to plow.

“Sometimes, we make a decision at around 3 inches whether to plow or not plow, but knowing what the temperatures are going to be over the next few days, we decided to make sure we get out there, get as much off the road as we can,” Cignoli told us.

He added that plow crews were not called in until around 1 a.m. Monday morning and wrapped up around 2 p.m.

“I would’ve loved to have started a little earlier at 8 or 9, but then, we would have been fighting the snow that was coming down after that, so we pushed it a little later,” Cignoli said.

