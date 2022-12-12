Guide to local events this holiday season

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The 2022 holiday season is officially underway and Western Mass News has your ultimate guide to local events and activities to help get you in the holiday spirit.

“It’s just a really memorable experience with a lot of unique hands-on activities that aren’t available all year round,” said Larissa Murray.

Springfield Museums has holiday offerings throughout December. Education Director Larissa Murray tells Western Mass News they have plenty of events for family members of all ages to enjoy this month, including meeting the grinch.

“This is our Grinchmas season and we’re offering grinches grotto which is behind me. On Saturdays and Sunday’s, the Grinch is in residence to take photos with families he will also be here during December school vacation week.”

She says the history museum is complete with hands on activities and games as well as a reading nook. Families can also see the popular Dr. Seuss character ‘The Lorax’ during the week of December 26th.

“Across the museums were celebrating Grinchmas, so we are decorated on theme. We also have our annual gingerbread exhibit flour to fables where fables are interrupted for gingerbread exhibits.”

The exhibit closes on December 31st and Murray adds they have already seen record breaking attendance levels for their December happenings.

Sticking in Springfield, Bright Nights is open to the public through January 1st.

“It’s a 3-mile drive through 600,750 lights. And in the middle of the program, we have a gift shop area where people can get out and walk around with concessions and a carousel.”

Spirit of Springfield President Judy Matt tells us the light show has been a huge success once again in 2022, and she hopes the event will continue to spread that holiday cheer.

“So many people have made it a family tradition because it’s intergenerational now and we just want them to celebrate the season and you can’t help but feel good when you go through Bright Nights it’s such a happy place.”

I just love to walk around and take it all in and it really gets you into the holiday spirit.

“We have our holiday menus happening in all our restaurants inside. We also have bowling, we have top golf, so there are a lot of things to do to come in and get warm and enjoy the holiday season.”

And if you’re looking for an outdoor activity this winter season, you can head to the ice rink here at MGM casino which is open until January 1st, 2023.

Tickets for Springfield Museums: tickets are available for purchase in person at the Welcome Center or springfieldmusuems.Org. The Grinchmas exhibit is open through December 31st. Closed Mondays. Open Tuesday - Saturday 10 am-5 pm. Sunday 11 am-5 pm. Free admission for Springfield residents with proof of residency.

Tickets for MGM Ice Rink: tickets are available for purchase in person only. No cash. Open through January 1st, 2023.

Tickets for Bright Nights: tickets are available for purchase at brightnights.Org. Open every night at 5:00. Sun-Thurs is 5-9 and Friday and Saturday its 5-10 through January 1st.

Christmas by Candlelight at Old Sturbridge Village open through December 30th. Tickets: https://www.osv.org/event/christmas-by-candlelight-2022/#tickets

Take and Make Holiday Candle Jars. Palmer Public Library Thursday, December 15th

A Christmas Carol at Springfield Museums 12:15-1:30 PM Thursday, December 15th

Breakfast with Santa and the Grinch at Mary, Mother of Hope Church Springfield 9 AM – 10:30 AM on Saturday, December 17th.

Skate With Santa at Amelia Park Arena in Westfield: Dec.17, 2PM-4 PM

Tractor Supply Company in Southwick will spread Christmas cheer this year with their Photos with Santa event. Held Dec. 18, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

