Holyoke Police spreading holiday cheer with annual Christmas toy drive

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Holyoke Police Department Narcotics Bureau visited the Holyoke Target for their annual Christmas toy drive to help the less fortunate.

The Holyoke Police Department filled their carts with thousands of dollars worth of toys at the Holyoke Mall Target to lend Santa a helping hand delivering toys to kids in need.

“Just today, they’re still counting them upstairs, still ringing the toys through, but it’s thousands of dollars worth of toys that an anonymous donor donated for us,” Holyoke Police Detective Anthony Brach said.

The department’s toy drive goal each year is to fill the back of their mobile community policing van. Detective Brach told Western Mass News that he hopes the department’s efforts keep the Christmas cheer alive this holiday season.

“It shows us on a more personal level,” he said. “It’s a great feeling to see the look on these kids’ faces when they don’t have very little to none on Christmas morning to be able to give them something.”

Some officers brought their families along to help spread the holiday cheer. Family members told Western Mass News that picking out gifts for other kids in need was a humbling experience.

“It makes me feel good that other kids that can’t afford presents get to have gifts on Christmas,” Kendall of Agawam said.

“I thought about what I would want and mostly what they would want, too,” Rachel of Holyoke added.

“I was just happy to shop for the kids,” Gianna of South Hadley told us. “It was really fun.”

