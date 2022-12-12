Holyoke Public School students enjoy first two-hour delay of school year

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The snow overnight forced many school districts into a two-hour delay Monday morning, including at Holyoke Public Schools.

Felix Guzman is a parent who dropped his kids off shortly after 10 a.m. at Holyoke High School-Dean campus. He said that his kids were not fans of the delay.

“(They were) not too happy because my kids love the school,” he told us.

At around 5:15 a.m., the school district made the decision along with the city’s mayor and Department of Public Works.

Superintendent Anthony Soto told Western Mass News in a statement:

“As always, decisions around school closings and delays must balance safety concerns with the importance of maintaining a regular school day for our students. Today’s weather clearly required that we operate on a two-hour delay so that everyone could travel safely this morning.”

The delays did affect parents’ schedules, like Guzman, who works as an industrial mechanic.

“Basically, (I would go in) early in the morning, around 7 to 8 in the morning.”

He added that he had to plan to get to work from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

“But, my concern is, I have to take my kids to the school,” Guzman said.

While the two-hour delay did impact parents’ work schedules, some students were happy to start later in the day.

“It felt pretty good. I was very delighted I could sleep more. It was very freezing when I was in bed,” said Holyoke STEM Academy 8th grader Jasiel Lopez. “I just covered (myself) with blankets all around my body and tried to warm up.”

Lopez told Western Mass News that he is looking forward to more snow and more delays in the coming weeks and months.

“I can sleep more. I can stay in my house, play games,” he said. “To all the students that are in the schools with the snow, good luck that we have more delays because it’s a good time to stay at home.”

