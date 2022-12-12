House destroyed in fire in South Hadley, 2 people displaced

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Two people have been displaced following a “significant” house fire in South Hadley Sunday night, fire officials report.

According to South Hadley Fire District No. 2, Lieutenant Brian Fay, crews were called 5 Ethan Cir at about 8:22 p.m. Sunday.

Fay tells Western Mass News there was one person home at the time of the fire. Thankfully, they were able to make it out safely.

Firefighters from multiple communities were called to the scene to assist including Hadley, Granby, South Hadley Fire District No. 1 and Westover.

“It was a pretty significant fire,” Fay noted

It took about 4 hours of fighting the flames for the fire to be knocked down.

“We had interior firefighters to start, and then firefighters had to evacuate the building because it became too unsafe,” Fay explained.

He says the Red Cross was notified of the situation.

“(Firefighters) cleared out just after midnight. We kept a fire truck on scene for hot spots watch; there were a few here and there.”

At this time the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

As far as the damage goes, Fay told us it was a total loss on the house, with the “whole second floor gone.”

Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.