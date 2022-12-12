House destroyed in fire in South Hadley, 2 people displaced

MGN Online
MGN Online(MGN Online)
By Jessica Michalski
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 5:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Two people have been displaced following a “significant” house fire in South Hadley Sunday night, fire officials report.

According to South Hadley Fire District No. 2, Lieutenant Brian Fay, crews were called 5 Ethan Cir at about 8:22 p.m. Sunday.

Fay tells Western Mass News there was one person home at the time of the fire. Thankfully, they were able to make it out safely.

Firefighters from multiple communities were called to the scene to assist including Hadley, Granby, South Hadley Fire District No. 1 and Westover.

“It was a pretty significant fire,” Fay noted

It took about 4 hours of fighting the flames for the fire to be knocked down.

“We had interior firefighters to start, and then firefighters had to evacuate the building because it became too unsafe,” Fay explained.

He says the Red Cross was notified of the situation.

“(Firefighters) cleared out just after midnight. We kept a fire truck on scene for hot spots watch; there were a few here and there.”

At this time the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

As far as the damage goes, Fay told us it was a total loss on the house, with the “whole second floor gone.”

Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Chicopee, Springfield, and West Springfield.
Town by Town: Dan Kane carolers, teddy bear donations, and bike donations
Western Mass News is getting answers from a local oil company on the latest cost of home...
Getting Answers: home heating oil prices ahead of winter
Western Mass News is getting answers on what is causing high energy prices and how you can...
Getting Answers: how to save money heating your home as cost hits 10-year high
Thanks to your generosity, we were able to collect nearly 60 boxes of toys, which equals...
Western Mass News wraps up Toys for Tots campaign
The Easthampton Fire Department said that the fire was enhanced by a natural gas line that was...
Next steps discussed after devastating fire at Ed’s Auto Body & Repair Shop