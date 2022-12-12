Next steps discussed after devastating fire at Ed’s Auto Body & Repair Shop

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A devastating fire over the weekend in Easthampton has destroyed a longtime family-owned business.

Photos show the intense fire early Sunday morning at Ed’s Auto Body & Repair Shop on Mechanic Street in Easthampton. Flames were seen pouring from the roof and 2 garage doors.

Western Mass News stopped by on Monday and found the property owner, Charles Patterson, who told us that the store owner, Ed, ran the business for over 40 years.

“Beautiful person, beautiful business,” he told us. “Everyone in town likes him. You can’t say enough about him.”

Patterson said that he was in Florida for a quick trip when he got word of the fire.

“The phone rang, and my granddaughter told me the building burnt to the ground, and the rest of the time, I was getting back here, getting plane tickets and that,” Patterson told us.

He said that the goal now is to rebuild, but for now, they need to figure out the next step.

The fire is under investigation by the Easthampton Fire Department and State Fire Marshal’s Office. There has been no word yet on the cause.

