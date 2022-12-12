Pittsfield man sentenced in connection to Jan. 6 Capitol riot

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A Pittsfield man has been sentenced to over a year in federal prison for assaulting law enforcement officers during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.

38-year-old, Troy Sargent from Pittsfield, Massachusetts pleaded guilty in June of this year to six felony charges including assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers during the breach of the U.S. Capitol, civil disorder, and four related misdemeanor offenses.

The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia announced the sentence Monday.

According to court documents, Sargent was part of a crowd of rioters illegally on the Capitol grounds on Jan. 6. at approximately 2:30 p.m.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office also reporting in part that Sargent, “..stepped forward from the crowd and swung his open hand towards a U.S. Capitol Police Officer, making contact with the officer. Immediately afterward, another officer instructed Sargent and others, “Do not start attacking people.” Thirty seconds later, at approximately 2:31 p.m., Sargent again advanced toward the front of the crowd and swung his open hand towards the same officer; this time, he made contact with someone else in the crowd. In this second incident, Sargent intended to make contact with the same officer. In a social media message later, he wrote to another person, “I got two hits in on the same rookie cop …”

Sargent was arrested by the FBI’s Western Massachusetts Joint Terrorism Task Force on March 9, 2021 in Pittsfield.

We’re told in addition to 14 months in prison, he has been ordered to complete two years of supervised release and to pay $500 restitution and a $285 special assessment.

The charges he pleaded guilty to on June 27th are as follows:

Forcibly Assaulting, Resisting, Opposing, Impeding Federal Officers

Obstruction of Law Enforcement During Civil Disorder

Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority

Knowingly Engaging in Disorderly or Disruptive Conduct in Restricted Building or Grounds

Knowingly Engaging in Physical Violence in Restricted Building or Grounds

Willfully and Knowingly Engaging in Physical Violence in Capitol Grounds or Buildings

In the 23 months since Jan. 6, 2021, the U.S. District Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia says approximately 900 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including over 280 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov

To access video and photos of individuals still wanted by the FBI in connection to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, CLICK HERE.

